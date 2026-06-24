Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new quantum computer sets a high watermark for accuracy – are we on the verge of a big breakthrough?

By Domenico Vicinanza, Associate Professor of Intelligent Systems and Data Science, Anglia Ruskin University
In a laboratory in Broomfield, Colorado, 98 atoms are suspended in mid-air, held in place by electric fields and cooled to temperatures close to absolute zero.

Each atom is far smaller than anything the naked eye could ever see, yet each carries information in a form that has no counterpart in classical physics.

Together, they…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia’s push to control Arctic waterway presents Europe with a daunting challenge
~ There is no ‘right’ age to land a job, meet a partner or buy a house — here’s why it feels like there is
~ Frida Kahlo at Tate Modern: how a radical artist became a global icon
~ The cost of living is soaring – why not try moving in together?
~ The Islamic legacy built into Gaudí’s most famous designs
~ Can wiggling your pinky really stop cognitive decline?
~ Climate warnings need to be told in tangible ways to prevent disaster
~ Coming out on TV in 1970 could have ruined your life – so why did activists do it?
~ ASIO chief reveals former Australian resident directed attack on Melbourne synagogue
~ Type 2 diabetes patients often have high blood sugar while fasting – here’s why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter