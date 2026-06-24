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The cost of living is soaring – why not try moving in together?

By Tullia Jack, Associate Professor, Service Studies, Lund University
Across Europe, people in their 20s and 30s are running into the same wall. Rents are rising faster than wages, energy and food are more expensive, and buying a home without family wealth feels like a fairytale. Many young adults are moving back in with parents, or paying a huge share of their income to live alone in small studios.

People often talk about the housing…The Conversation


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