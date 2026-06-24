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Can wiggling your pinky really stop cognitive decline?

By Monika McAtarsney-Kovacs, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Cognitive Neuropsychology, Anglia Ruskin University
What if protecting your brain from dementia was as simple as wiggling your little fingers a few seconds each day? That’s the promise behind “pinky time”, a viral TikTok trend that claims a simple finger exercise can lower your risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

Videos promoting this supposed brain-health hack have attracted millions of views, with some suggesting that difficulty performing the movement could be…The Conversation


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