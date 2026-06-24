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Climate warnings need to be told in tangible ways to prevent disaster

By Hannah Cloke, Regius Professor of Meteorology and Climate Science, University of Reading
The science will tell us what is likely to happen. The harder question is whether that knowledge reaches people in a form they can feel and act on.The Conversation


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