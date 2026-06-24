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Human Rights Observatory

Coming out on TV in 1970 could have ruined your life – so why did activists do it?

By Marcus Collins, Professor of British History, Loughborough University
In 1970, gay campaigners in the UK were in something of a quandary. The 1967 Sexual Offences Act had lifted only some of the criminal sanctions against sex between men and left immense social stigma unchallenged. At the same time, the media reacted to partial decriminalisation by largely losing interest in homosexuality.

Just one non-fiction television programme and two radio programmes were devoted to the topic in the late 1960s. In these programmes, like those before 1967 explored in my current project Re-viewing…The Conversation


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