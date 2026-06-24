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Human Rights Observatory

ASIO chief reveals former Australian resident directed attack on Melbourne synagogue

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
A former Australian resident living in Iraq directed the attack on Melbourne Adass Israel Synagogue in December 2024, the head of ASIO Mike Burgess has revealed.

Burgess said Iran, which was behind the attack, recruited the man through a “complex web of Iraqi-based militia groups”.

“Valuing his high wealth and criminal connections, the IRGC (The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) protected him and supported his illegal enterprises.

"That changed dramatically after ASIO publicly named Iran’s involvement in the arsons.

"This person’s Iranian backers…The Conversation


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