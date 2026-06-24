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Type 2 diabetes patients often have high blood sugar while fasting – here’s why

By Manuel Vázquez Carrera, Catedrático de Farmacología, Universitat de Barcelona
Many patients with type 2 diabetes wonder how their blood sugar levels can be high when they have not eaten anything. The answer to this counterintuitive phenomenon lies in what is known as insulin resistance.

Insulin resistance prevents cells from taking up glucose properly, but it also causes the liver to continue producing it. Here, we will look at how this…The Conversation


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