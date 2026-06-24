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Human Rights Observatory

Malawi’s New National Action Plan on Albinism

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Since 2023, Maureen Kamatu, 28, has been self-employed at a mobile money cash-transfer booth in Lilongwe. When she first started the business, she faced open discrimination from customers and neighboring vendors. “Passersby often said derogatory things about me as a person with albinism. I heard things like, ‘Is she going to be able to see well? Is she going to be able to count the money? Are you sure she can do this job?’” © 2025 Samer Muscati/Human Rights Watch For years, efforts to protect the rights of people with albinism in Malawi have rightly focused on ending…


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