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Human Rights Observatory

Three years of Pride: Santiago Méndez’s visual archive of queer Venezuela

By Gabriela Mesones Rojo
An interview with Venezuelan visual artist and photographer Santiago Méndez, who has exhaustively documente queerness and Pride in Caracas for the last three years.


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