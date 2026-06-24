Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Proposed tougher penalties for theft would punish mostly women – and harm their daughters

By Antje Deckert, Associate Professor in Criminology, Auckland University of Technology
A proposed law change would introduce a new category of low-value theft. Penalties would affect women more than men and put their daughters at higher of sexual harm.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Underlying inflation is still too high, keeping another interest rate hike on the table
~ Cameroon: Failed Promise to Reduce Gender-Based Violence
~ Citizenship education: primary school children are already able to think politically
~ Helping their friends to read can boost children’s attainment
~ Did Kenya’s Gen Z protests achieve anything? An economist weighs up what’s changed and what’s stayed the same
~ Gulf States: Migrant Workers’ Heat Protections Fall Short
~ Libya/EU: Rival authorities intensify xenophobic and racist crackdown on refugees and migrants in Libya as EU seeks to deepen ties
~ Cuba: Four years after an unjust conviction, Afro-Cuban artists remain imprisoned for expressing themselves
~ Cheap, effective and dangerous: how Australian farmers came to depend on the toxic weedkiller paraquat
~ View from The Hill: Longer NDIS inquiry is bad for the government, costing ‘a few hundred million dollars’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter