Spending on child protection has almost doubled in a decade, so why isn’t it improving?
By Claudia Bull, Postdoctoral research fellow, Deakin University
Daryl Higgins, Professor & Director, Institute of Child Protection Studies, Australian Catholic University
The central aim of any child protection system is in the name: protect children. But over the years, inquiries and media reports have shown fulfilling this goal has too often proved tragically elusive.
In response, governments across the country have poured more and more money into their child protection systems…
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- Tuesday, June 23, 2026