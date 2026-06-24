‘Good teeth, you’re deadly inside and outside’: here’s what Indigenous people told us about oral health
By Ria Aiyar, Postdoctoral Researcher, School of Dentistry, Australian Research Centre for Population Oral Health, Adelaide University
Nicolas Reid, PhD Candidate, Australian Research Centre for Population Oral Health, School of Dentistry, Adelaide University
Good oral health is more than having healthy teeth and gums. Indigenous people told researchers why it’s central to their wider health and wellbeing.
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- Tuesday, June 23, 2026