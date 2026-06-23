Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Montréal shooting spotlights the growing public safety threat of online radicalization

By Tandeep Sidhu, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology and Criminology, University of Manitoba
Countering violent extremism requires substantial investment from all levels of government, dismantling the state’s racialized assumptions of criminality and recognizing that gendered violence is systemic.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 6 Executed as Jordan Resumes Death Penalty
~ How high can a volcano throw lava up in the air?
~ Citizenship education: primary school children are already able to think politically
~ Helping their friends to read can boost children’s attainment
~ Did Kenya’s Gen Z protests achieve anything? An economist weighs up what’s changed and what’s stayed the same
~ Gulf States: Migrant Workers’ Heat Protections Fall Short
~ Libya/EU: Rival authorities intensify xenophobic and racist crackdown on refugees and migrants in Libya as EU seeks to deepen ties
~ Cuba: Four years after an unjust conviction, Afro-Cuban artists remain imprisoned for expressing themselves
~ Cheap, effective and dangerous: how Australian farmers came to depend on the toxic weedkiller paraquat
~ View from The Hill: Longer NDIS inquiry is bad for the government, costing ‘a few hundred million dollars’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter