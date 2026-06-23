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Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Tigray Authorities Should Withdraw Abusive Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters in Mekele, Tigray region, Ethiopia, June 30, 2021. © 2021 Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Regional authorities in Ethiopia’s Tigray region should withdraw a proclamation that purports to grant them sweeping powers to compel military service and punish dissent, Human Rights Watch said today. Tigray’s main political party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), issued the proclamation in early June 2026 after driving out regional leaders appointed by the federal government and initiating…


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