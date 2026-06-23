A partner’s touch can feel unsafe for people with a history of childhood maltreatment
By Marie-Pier Vaillancourt-Morel, Professor, Psychology, Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR)
Marie-Ève Daspe, Associate professor, Psychology, Université de Montréal
Noémie Bigras, Assistant professor, Psychology, Université du Québec en Outaouais (UQO)
Sexual, physical and emotional abuse, and neglect experienced as a child, can change how a partner’s affection feels as an adult, potentially impacting a romantic relationship.
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- Tuesday, June 23, 2026