The Strait of Hormuz is finally reopening but Europe’s food chain suppliers cannot afford to be complacent
By Alireza Asgari, Assistant Professor of Supply Chain Management and Information Systems, Clermont School of Business
Morteza Alaeddini, Assistant Professor of Supply Chain and Information Systems Management, ICN Business School
Philipp Sauer, Associate Professor of Supply Chain Management and Purchasing, Neoma Business School
As the Strait of Hormuz reopens, a new study reveals what the agri-food industry’s priorities should be to overcome such an unprecedented logistical challenge.
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- Tuesday, June 23, 2026