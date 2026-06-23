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Fossil fuels still dominate in Africa’s electricity future – study tracks 3,139 power plants

By Davy Vanham, Senior researcher - Integrated modelling and assessment, CGIAR
Africa is rapidly expanding electricity generation, but new research shows energy planning must also account for water scarcity and carbon dioxide emissions.The Conversation


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