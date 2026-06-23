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Human Rights Observatory

What Brexit has actually changed, ten years later – expert panel

By Simon Usherwood, Professor of Politics & International Studies, The Open University
Knut Roder, Associate Head of Institute of Law and Social Sciences, Sheffield Hallam University
Paula Surridge, Professor of Political Sociology, University of Bristol
Sara Hobolt, Sutherland Chair in European Institutions and Head of Department, London School of Economics and Political Science
In the years since the Brexit referendum, many have felt deceived or misled on what exactly they were voting for. New data reveals that 60% of British gen Z-ers want a new vote on rejoining the EU. We spoke to experts to find out what impact Brexit has actually had on Britain.

A lesson from the missing youth…The Conversation


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