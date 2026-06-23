Johannesburg has taken a big new loan to help fix its electricity problems, but the results will take time
By Glen Robbins, Research Associate, PRISM, University of Cape Town; Adjunct lecturer, Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria, University of the Witwatersrand
A German loan for fixing Johannesburg’s electricity utility is unlikely to make much difference to users yet: prices will probably rise faster than inflation.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 23, 2026