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How Alan Greenspan’s stint as President Ford’s top economic adviser cemented his passion for public service and prepared him to lead the Fed

By Simon Bowmaker, Distinguished Clinical Professor of Economics, New York University
Paul Wachtel, Emeritus Professor of Economics, New York University
Alan Greenspan, who died on June 22, 2026, at the age of 100, is best remembered for his 18 years at the helm of the Federal Reserve. What many people don’t know is that an earlier and more obscure stint during the administration of President Gerald Ford shaped him as a public servant.

As professors of economics, we haven’t just covered Greenspan’s legacy for our students. We…The Conversation


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