How everyone pays the cost for patents on seeds, and private companies get rich from keeping them secret
By Julie Dawson, Professor of Plant and Agroecosystem Sciences, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Kiki Hubbard, Researcher, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Paulina Jenney, Research Coordinator, Urban and Regional Food System Program, University of Wisconsin-Madison
When huge companies assert their patents, smaller businesses and public plant breeders are dissuaded from conducting research that might not be illegal at all.
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- Tuesday, June 23, 2026