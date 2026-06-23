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How everyone pays the cost for patents on seeds, and private companies get rich from keeping them secret

By Julie Dawson, Professor of Plant and Agroecosystem Sciences, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Kiki Hubbard, Researcher, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Paulina Jenney, Research Coordinator, Urban and Regional Food System Program, University of Wisconsin-Madison
When huge companies assert their patents, smaller businesses and public plant breeders are dissuaded from conducting research that might not be illegal at all.The Conversation


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