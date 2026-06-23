The danger of confusing AI mental health support with therapy
By Netalie Shloim, Lecturer in Counselling & Psychotherapy, School of Healthcare, University of Leeds
Rachel Casper-White, Lecturer in Counselling and Psychotherapy, University of Leeds
Sally Loaring, Tutor in Psychotherapy and Counselling, University of Leeds
AI can produce the language of care, but therapy depends on a trained human presence that listens, responds and remains accountable.
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- Tuesday, June 23, 2026