Preston Davey: how can so many agencies know about a child and still miss what’s happening?
By Michelle McManus, Professor of Safeguarding and Violence Prevention, Director of the Institute for Children's Futures, Manchester Metropolitan University
Emma Ball, Senior research associate, Manchester Metropolitan University
The murder of 13-month-old Preston Davey, who was sexually abused and killed by his adoptive father Jamie Varley, has shocked and saddened people across the country.
As horrific details emerged during the trial, many people were left asking the same question: how can so many agencies know about a child and still not see what was happening?
Reports suggest that multiple organisations had contact with Preston during…
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- Tuesday, June 23, 2026