Teenage exposure to sexual content in TV and movies may lead to pornography use in adulthood
By Pedro Antonio De la Rosa Fernández-Pacheco, Researcher, Universidad de Navarra
Álvaro Villagrán Sánchez, Postdoctoral Researcher, Institute for Culture and Society, Universidad de Navarra
Javier García-Manglano, Research Fellow, Institute for Culture and Society, Universidad de Navarra
Our personal life scripts are shaped, in part, by the narratives and behaviours we see in popular media. This influence is particularly pronounced during adolescence, a time when young people explore social roles and norms, and construct what will become their adult identity.
One key dimension of this formative period, which can be deeply affected by media and other mainstream entertainment, is what researchers call “sexual scripts”. These are the learned guidelines and expectations that, once internalised, inform…
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- Tuesday, June 23, 2026