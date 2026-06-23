Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

6 Executed as Jordan Resumes Death Penalty

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Security members stand guard outside the State Security Court in Amman, Jordan, July 12, 2021. © 2021 Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua via Getty Images (Amman) – Jordanian authorities executed six men by hanging on June 21, 2026, its first mass execution since 2017, Human Rights Watch said today. All six cases, two involving terrorism-related charges and three involving drug trafficking, included acts of violence in which members of the police or security forces were killed.All six men were convicted following trials in Jordan’s State Security Court, a military institution…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Teenage exposure to sexual content in TV and movies may lead to pornography use in adulthood
~ How high can a volcano throw lava up in the air?
~ Citizenship education: primary school children are already able to think politically
~ Helping their friends to read can boost children’s attainment
~ Did Kenya’s Gen Z protests achieve anything? An economist weighs up what’s changed and what’s stayed the same
~ Gulf States: Migrant Workers’ Heat Protections Fall Short
~ Libya/EU: Rival authorities intensify xenophobic and racist crackdown on refugees and migrants in Libya as EU seeks to deepen ties
~ Cuba: Four years after an unjust conviction, Afro-Cuban artists remain imprisoned for expressing themselves
~ Cheap, effective and dangerous: how Australian farmers came to depend on the toxic weedkiller paraquat
~ View from The Hill: Longer NDIS inquiry is bad for the government, costing ‘a few hundred million dollars’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter