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Human Rights Observatory

Citizenship education: primary school children are already able to think politically

By Rebecca Simpson-Hargreaves, Senior Lecturer in Education, University of Manchester
Rebuilding social cohesion and democratic trust has become a key concern in British politics, amid increasing political polarisation, misinformation and declining trust in public institutions. Schools are often seen as part of the solution, helping children learn how to participate in civic life and live alongside others.

Yet children are rarely included in discussions about citizenship, political participation and rights. They…The Conversation


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