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Human Rights Observatory

Helping their friends to read can boost children’s attainment

By Emma Vardy, Associate professor, Nottingham Trent University
Helen L Breadmore, Professor of Literacy and Psychology in Education, University of Birmingham
In a primary school classroom, a nine-year old reads aloud to the person next to them. When they stumble over a word, their partner encourages them to try again. Together they discuss what might happen next. But the child isn’t reading to an adult – a teaching assistant or volunteer. Instead, they are reading to a peer in their class. Later they’ll switch jobs, and help their partner out as they read.

What’s more, both children have been taught skills to help them support each other on their journey learning to read. This reading approach is called Peer Assisted Learning Strategies…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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