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Human Rights Observatory

Gulf States: Migrant Workers’ Heat Protections Fall Short

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Construction workers in Doha, Qatar, November 16, 2022.  © 2022 ddp images via AP Photo (Beirut) – Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are exposing migrant workers to yet another deadly summer without adequate occupational health and safety protections as temperatures soar to dangerous levels, Human Rights Watch said today. Migrant workers, particularly outdoor workers, are left to fend for themselves as they balance the pressures of extreme heat and physically taxing work, and relentless demands from their employers. The “heat [is] so intense that…


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