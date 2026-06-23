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Human Rights Observatory

Libya/EU: Rival authorities intensify xenophobic and racist crackdown on refugees and migrants in Libya as EU seeks to deepen ties

By Amnesty International
The European Union is seeking to expand its migration cooperation with rival Libyan authorities and allied armed groups just as they have been escalating their campaign of racially discriminatory mass arrests, arbitrary detention, and unlawful collective expulsions of refugees, asylum seekers, and migrants supported by xenophobic discourse, Amnesty International said today.  Over the past month, the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) and its rival eastern-based “Libyan Government”, allied to the Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LAAF) armed group, in de […] The post Libya/EU: Rival…


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