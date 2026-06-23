Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cuba: Four years after an unjust conviction, Afro-Cuban artists remain imprisoned for expressing themselves

By Amnesty International
On the fourth anniversary of the sentencing of Maykel Castillo Pérez “Osorbo” and Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, Amnesty International said: “The conviction of rapper Maykel Castillo Pérez ‘Osorbo’ and visual artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara starkly exposed how the Cuban authorities use the criminal justice system to punish dissident artists and silence their right to […] The post Cuba: Four years after an unjust conviction, Afro-Cuban artists remain imprisoned for expressing themselves appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Libya/EU: Rival authorities intensify xenophobic and racist crackdown on refugees and migrants in Libya as EU seeks to deepen ties
~ Cheap, effective and dangerous: how Australian farmers came to depend on the toxic weedkiller paraquat
~ View from The Hill: Longer NDIS inquiry is bad for the government, costing ‘a few hundred million dollars’
~ One Nation’s surge continues in polls as Andy Burnham set to become next UK PM
~ Victoria claims to have stopped native logging. So why is it importing Tasmanian forests?
~ The new Vegemite Kids has 50% less salt. No, that’s not ‘un-Australian’
~ Ten Australians are taking the government to the UN over fossil fuel exports. What is their case?
~ US: Millions Lost Health Insurance When Subsidies Expired
~ Burkina Faso: Prominent Journalist Serge Oulon Forcibly Disappeared 2 Years On
~ Brazil’s former First Lady juggles Christian conservatism, cracks open the far right’s gender contradictions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter