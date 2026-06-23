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View from The Hill: Longer NDIS inquiry is bad for the government, costing ‘a few hundred million dollars’

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The government had little choice but to agree to the extension, which will take several hundred million off its projected savings.The Conversation


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