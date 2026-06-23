Victoria claims to have stopped native logging. So why is it importing Tasmanian forests?
By David Lindenmayer, Distinguished Professor of Ecology, Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
Chris Taylor, Research Fellow, Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
There is ongoing turmoil in the native forest logging industry, as revealed in the ABC’s Four Corners program that aired last night.
The evidence presented was unambiguous: the native forest logging industry has been in financial, social, and environmental decline for decades.
Yet it continues to be financially supported by federal and state government subsidies that are detrimental to the economy, environmental integrity and the efficient spending of taxpayer dollars.
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- Tuesday, June 23, 2026