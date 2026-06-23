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The new Vegemite Kids has 50% less salt. No, that’s not ‘un-Australian’

By Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
This week, Vegemite launched a new product specifically for children called Vegemite Kids that contains 50% less sodium (salt) than the traditional iconic spread.

Reactions have been divided. Some have called it “un-Australian”, said it would make kids less resilient, and called for Vegemite to be left alone.


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