Ten Australians are taking the government to the UN over fossil fuel exports. What is their case?
By Maria Nawaz, Project Lead, Australian Climate Accountability Project at the UNSW Australian Human Rights Institute, UNSW Sydney
Gillian Moon, Senior Visiting Fellow and Research Lead, UNSW Law & Justice, UNSW Sydney
Ten Australians – including a firefighter, First Nations leaders and young people – are bringing their concerns about the nation’s coal and gas exports to the United Nations.
On Tuesday, the group lodged a complaint with the UN Human Rights Committee, claiming the Australian government is failing to protect them from climate harms.
They argue Australia’s continued exports are inconsistent with limiting global warming to 1.5°C, as set out in the Paris…
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- Tuesday, June 23, 2026