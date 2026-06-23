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Human Rights Observatory

Robust Global Action Is Key to Curbing Sudan Atrocities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People pray for the victims of a drone strike in El Obeid, North Kordofan State, Sudan, January 12, 2026. © 2026 El Tayeb Siddig/Reuters The United Nations Security Council on June 20 warned of the “imminent risk of mass atrocities” in El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan region in western Sudan, which for months now has been the epicenter of fierce fighting between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).The conflict, which broke out in April 2023, has claimed tens of thousands of lives, caused millions to flee their homes, and…


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