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Human Rights Observatory

US: Millions Lost Health Insurance When Subsidies Expired

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A room in the emergency department at UCI Health hospital in Irvine, California, US, November 6, 2025. © 2025 Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images (Washington, DC) – The United States Congress’ failure to extend public subsidies for private health insurance has caused millions to lose healthcare coverage, increasing financial hardship and deepening inequality, Human Rights Watch and Oxfam America said today. Six months after the subsidies expired on January 1, 2026, early data indicate that millions of households lost health…


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