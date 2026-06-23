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COVID, flu and RSV: who should be thinking about vaccination in NZ this winter?

By Peter McIntyre, Professor in Women's and Children's Health, University of Otago
Joan Ingram, Medical adviser immunisation, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Nikki Turner, Professor, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Well after the COVID pandemic, NZ’s respiratory virus landscape remains unsettled. if you’re over 65, COVID and flu vaccines remain a priority.The Conversation


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