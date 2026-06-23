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History shows quarantine can be a blip – or mark some people forever

By Peter Hobbins, Honorary Affiliate, Department of History, University of Sydney
Her name was Mary Quarantine Chapman.

Seriously.

To the best of my knowledge, Mary is the only Australian named after the experience of being detained to limit the spread of infectious disease.

Today, five Australians and a New Zealander were released from hantavirus quarantine in Western Australia. They had spent the past six weeks at the purpose-built Perth…The Conversation


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