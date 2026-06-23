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Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Coerced Confessions Silence Activists, Opposition

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People on a prison truck arrive at the Municipal Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, March 17, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Heng Sinith Cambodia’s government is systematically coercing and publicizing confessions from detained political opposition members and activists to undermine their political standing.By compelling the activists to join the ruling party, the authorities seek to discredit them and further cement effective one-party rule.The Cambodian government should drop politically motivated charges, quash unjust convictions, and immediately and unconditionally release…


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