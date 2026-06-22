Can bending and walking really increase the risk of a miscarriage?
By Alex Polyakov, Clinical Associate Professor, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry & Health Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Sarah Lensen, Research Fellow, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, The University of Melbourne
A new study found each extra hour of bending forward at work raised a woman’s miscarriage risk by 36%. But there are reasons to be cautious of this finding.
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- Monday, June 22, 2026