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The fuel crisis has hit the Pacific hard. The region is responding – but tough choices lie ahead

By Hugo Temby, Research fellow, Australian National University
Joel Nilon, Senior Pacific Fellow, Australian National University
The past five years have not been easy for the people of the Pacific. COVID restrictions disrupted tourism and upended supply chains, while global fuel shocks raised prices and hit island economies hard.

The region relies on expensive imports of fossil fuels, as domestic sources are largely lacking. Some nations spend


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