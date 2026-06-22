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Human Rights Observatory

EU must abandon Afghanistan deportation plans and stop readmission talks with the Taliban

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International urges the European Union (EU) institutions and member states to abandon Afghanistan deportation plans and end any readmission cooperation with Taliban de facto authorities.   Afghanistan cannot in any way be considered safe for returns, and this approach will put the lives of returnees at risk, as repeatedly noted by several UN bodies.  The European Commission recently invited Taliban authorities to Brussels to discuss the deportation of Afghan nationals. This meeting, which is expected to take place imminently according to media reports, follows a push […] The post…


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