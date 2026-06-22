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Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Almost 100 people executed so far this year as dozens more remain on death row for drug-related offences

By Amnesty International
Saudi Arabian authorities have executed nearly 100 people so far this year, including at least 61 for drug-related offences, the latest of which was on 18 June. In response, Dana Ahmed, Middle East Researcher at Amnesty International, said today: “It is halfway through the year and Saudi Arabia has executed nearly 100 people, a grim […] The post Saudi Arabia: Almost 100 people executed so far this year as dozens more remain on death row for drug-related offences appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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