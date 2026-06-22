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Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Aid decline compounds suffering amid ongoing military attacks

A decline in humanitarian assistance is worsening the suffering of millions of people in Myanmar after five years of conflict-related violence, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said in a report published on Monday.


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