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Human Rights Observatory

The mistakes that sealed Keir Starmer’s fate

By Rohan McWilliam, Professor of Modern British History, Anglia Ruskin University
On the gloriously sunny morning of July 5 2024, Keir Starmer walked into Downing Steet as prime minister for the first time, having won a stonking 174-strong majority in the general election the day before. On a similarly warm morning a little less than two years later, he has been forced to stand outside Number 10 and announce his resignation. How did it come to this?

The resignation speech, marked with pathos and dignity, was particularly surprising because, as the prime minister made clear,…The Conversation


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