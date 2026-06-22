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Funding boosts postgraduate student success – South African study measures how

By Derek Yu, Professor, Economics, University of the Western Cape
Christie Swanepoel, Senior lecturer, University of the Western Cape
Rochelle Beukes, Lecturer, University of the Western Cape
Ronald Arendse, Lecturer, University of the Western Cape
Shaun Pather, Professor, Department of Information Systems
Postgraduate education is good for a country. Thriving economies need people with advanced academic degrees to enhance research productivity. Research and innovation capability have a positive impact on the competitiveness of a country.

The South African government has developed an extensive financial support programme for undergraduate (first degree) education in the form of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). However,…The Conversation


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