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Can an ancient Oromo philosophy help Ethiopia build peace? Why Namummaa matters

By Bekalu Wachiso Gichamo, Lecturer in Peace and Security Studies & Senior Researcher, Wolkite University
Ethiopia’s Oromo people have an indigenous philosophy known as Namummaa, or “humanness”, which places relationships and peace at the centre of social life. The Oromo are Ethiopia’s most populous ethnic group, making up about 38% of the country’s population of 105 million people. Most live in Oromia, a region that covers about a third of Ethiopia’s land area. Oromia is a political…The Conversation


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