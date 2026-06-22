Analysing wildfire behaviour can help detect risk zones earlier and support fire-smart strategies
By Marcos Rodrigues Mimbrero, Profesor Titular en Análisis Geográfico Regional, Universidad de Zaragoza; AXA Research Fund
Jorge Félez Bernal, Geographer, Université de Concepcion
Studying the scale and intensity of previous fires can help us to detect thermal hotspots earlier and support faster, smarter crisis response and post-fire restoration.
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- Monday, June 22, 2026