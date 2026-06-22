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Human Rights Observatory

Ten years on from the Brexit vote, the UK is still a country of Leavers and Remainers

By Chris Smith, PhD Candidate in Politics, The Open University
The labels Leave and Remain need little introduction to anyone with even a fleeting interest in British politics. The terms do not simply refer to someone’s position on UK-EU relations, they can also provide a shorthand for their broader beliefs and values.

The terms emerged as group identities and, to the opposing sides, often as pejorative shorthand for the other camp. That these labels retain potency ten years after the Brexit referendum suggests that identity is the default prism through which many…The Conversation


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