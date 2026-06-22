Compete to survive, cooperate to exist: the sovereignty paradox at the heart of Europe’s defence industry
By Chloé Zanardi, Assistant professor, TBS Education
André Nemeh, Associate Professor of Strategy & Technological Innovation, Rennes School of Business
Frédéric Le Roy, Professeur de Management Stratégique - MOMA et Montpellier Business School, Université de Montpellier
Careful consideration of the coopetition mechanics underlying Europe’s drive for strategic defence autonomy is vital and key for making much-needed headway.
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- Monday, June 22, 2026